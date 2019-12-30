Global  

Victims Of White Settlement Church Shooting Identified As Tony Wallace, Richard White

Victims Of White Settlement Church Shooting Identified As Tony Wallace, Richard White

Victims Of White Settlement Church Shooting Identified As Tony Wallace, Richard White

Authorities have identified the two men who died after a gunman opened fire during communion at a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.
Recent related videos from verified sources

White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect Identified As Keith Thomas Kinnunen Of River Oaks [Video]White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect Identified As Keith Thomas Kinnunen Of River Oaks

The suspect who shot and killed two men during communion at a North Texas church has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:13Published

Armed Guard Jack Wilson Said He 'Had To Take Out' Suspect In White Settlement Church Shooting [Video]Armed Guard Jack Wilson Said He 'Had To Take Out' Suspect In White Settlement Church Shooting

An armed security guard is being praised for his "heroic actions" after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:45Published

