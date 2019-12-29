Global  

New York Synagogue Attack: Investigation Continues After Stabbing That Injured 5

New York Synagogue Attack: Investigation Continues After Stabbing That Injured 5

New York Synagogue Attack: Investigation Continues After Stabbing That Injured 5

The suspect in Saturday's attack a Monsey synagogue during a Chanukah celebration is now facing federal charges; CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the investigation.
New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several...
FOXNews.com - Published

Stabbing Suspect Is In Custody After Attack In New York Rabbi's Home

Jewish communities in the New York City area are on alert after a stabbing attack inside a rabbi's...
NPR - Published


