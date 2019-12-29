New York Synagogue Attack: Investigation Continues After Stabbing That Injured 5 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:21s - Published New York Synagogue Attack: Investigation Continues After Stabbing That Injured 5 The suspect in Saturday's attack a Monsey synagogue during a Chanukah celebration is now facing federal charges; CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the investigation.

