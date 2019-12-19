#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising

The Vermont senator is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Sanders campaign announced that it raised close to $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

By mid-day on Monday, the news of Sanders' fundraising success led to thousands of tweets with the hashtag.

Former vice president Joe Biden remains the frontrunner.

Sanders' chances of winning the nomination, however, are being reconsidered by Democratic officials.

Also on Monday, the Sanders campaign released letters from his doctor stating that he is fit to serve as president.

I see no reason why he cannot continue campaigning without limitation and, should he be elected, I am confident he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the Presidency, Dr. Martin LeWinter, University of Vermont Medical Center, via CNBC.

Though Sanders suffered a heart attack in October, he resumed his campaign schedule following a short recovery