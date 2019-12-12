full a block - Sunday December 29

C1 3 front of the menorah in lexington in solidarity tonight....showing support for the stabbing victims in new york..

As the end of the eight day jewish holiday hanukkah comes to an end...jewish people across the country are somber instead of celebratory.

The new york state hate crime task force is investigating a stabbing attack at a hanukkah celebration.

Five people were hospitalized saturday night -- officials say two are in critical condition.

This is the latest in a string of anti- semitic incidents this past week.

And those in lexington are feeling the pain.

Abc 36's carmen lofton went to tonight's memorial were the light from the menorah meant a little more.

A rainy...somber...eve ning..

This group braving the weather to gather-- with heavy hearts-- during hanukkah --- what should be a time of celebration and remebrance..

"we stand against hate...and we're not gonna try the same thing twice."

After 5 people in new york were seemingly targeted for their faith.

The lexington jewish community is pausing to stand in soladirty against the anti-semetic, violent acts against jewish people, worldwide.

Elizabeth jones says as a mother it's important for her to teach her kids about the history of their faith saying unfortunately the jewish community is no stranger to pursecution.

"elizabeth jones: "we know that those things as end times come that those persecutionsk will continue."

The uptick in anti- semitic events.... now has a community reeling with questions.

Rabbi shlomo litvin says several local officals reached out to him offering comfort..

"rabbi litvin:"chief weathers called me inquirring how our community was and pleged his help however he could congressman barr has been a trmendous advocate against anti- semitism..and his office reached out...and the enire community just reached out and said how can we help this doesn't represent us..

" he says there's only one way to move forward... "rabbi litvin: "people want to know what do we do know...well th answer is we have to try something new.

This isn't something that happened out of the blue.

When you have politicians and public figures who are constantly spewing anti-semitisim, this is just a natural occurance."

But through it all...this community says they will stand together in faith... elizabeth jones: " i have faith that god protects us and he is faithful no matter what the circumstances are.."

In lexington, carmen lofton, abc 36 news.

### overview: showers and turning colder as a cold front pushes through.

A week high pressure will give us some drying on monday with the chance of a little sunshine.

Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 40s.

Tonight: heavy rainfall early with lows in the middle to upper 40s monday: mostly cloudy with a few showers and steady temperatures in the middle to upper 40s tuesday: mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles, cold with highs around 40 wednesday: mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the lowers 40s thursday: a few showers arriving in the afternoon with highs around 50 friday: scattered showers with temperatures in the middle 50s saturday: partly cloudy and cooler with highs around 40 sunday: partly cloudy with highs around 40 ams meteorologist george zabrecky [email protected] the basketball cats beat louisville in overtime, but they came close...i mean c1 3 inches away from winnin in regulation.

After a shot from tyrese maxey would miss, keion brooks would go for a the tip in and somehow..the laws of gavrity can't even explain it...the ball goes in, but then rims out.

No worries, the cats would re-group, fight in overtime and seal the victory over louisville.

With that being said...as a player...how do you pull it back together after being so close to winning?

Free throws were the difference down the stretch for the cats.

Pizza hut says a lexington delivery driver was fired after she sent texts to a customer using a racial slur and threatening words.

Shirae bledsoe says she and her roommates were ordering online from pizza hut on waller avenue for the first time and accidentally left a nine cent tip....not realizing.

Bledsoe says then the pizza hut driver called them and said she wasn't going to the deliver their pizza and apparently harrased the customers on the phone..

Bledsoe then posted on facebook these screenshots showing what the delivery driver texted her roommate.

The texts say "was that good food best believe it was spit in" and "come here and kiss my feet" the post has over 600 hundreds comments and nearly two thousand shares.

In a statement a spokesperson for pizza hut says "we were shocked by the driver's text messages but have no reason to believe anyone's food was actually compromised..."

It continues to say the language was unacceptable and the driver has been fired.

### lexington police say a man died over night in a single car crash.

The coroner says 33 year old talon lee jones died at the scene of the crash on russell cave road and iron works pike around 1:thirty in the morning sunday.

Police say he drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

### in montgomery county part of i-64 was shutdown this morning because a semi truck was too tall and didn't fit under the overpass.

The transportation cabinet says it happened at mile marker 110.

Crews had to block the interstate while the semi-truck backed up the three miles to nearest exit.

### in danville deputies say they arrested a pregnant woman for drug trafficking.

According boyle county sheriff's office christopher heath and aileen berry were pulled over in a normal traffic stop yesterday.

When deputies looked inside the car they found scales, a small bag of heroin and a small bag of a meth.

Because she's eight months pregnant berry was taken to the hospital...deputies say one she was there staff members found a large bag of meth on her.

Berry is also facing wanton endangerment in addition to charges related to dealing meth.

