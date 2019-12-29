Global  

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect's Friends, Attorney Speak Out

More information is being revealed about the New York synagogue attack suspect from his own family; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
New York Synagogue Attack: Family, Friends & Attorney Say Suspect Suffered From Mental Health Problems

Close family and friends say Grafton Thomas showed no signs of anti-Semitic behavior, but prosecutors...
CBS 2 - Published

New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several...
FOXNews.com - Published


newsclues

Glenn Fuselier RT @AliBaumanTV: According to criminal complaint, investigators found handwritten journals referencing “Nazi culture” in Grafton Thomas’ ho… 1 minute ago

AlexHinesBitch

Alex RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A man stabbed 5 people at a Hasidic rabbi’s suburban New York home during a Hanukkah celebration. A suspect was… 3 minutes ago

AliBaumanTV

Ali Bauman According to criminal complaint, investigators found handwritten journals referencing “Nazi culture” in Grafton Tho… https://t.co/GAlCvv6iSI 5 minutes ago

Phillip70856934

Philip M. RT @CBSNewYork: NEW YORK SYNAGOGUE ATTACK: Family members say suspect Grafton Thomas has suffered from major depressive disorder the last 1… 36 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York NEW YORK SYNAGOGUE ATTACK: Family members say suspect Grafton Thomas has suffered from major depressive disorder th… https://t.co/ekdFhsVkIC 54 minutes ago

seaking2016

Seaking RT @canarymission: Canary Mission is heartbroken about the anti-Semitic hate crime in Monsey, NY and praying for those injured. https://t.c… 1 hour ago

AielloTV

Tony Aiello RT @CBSNewYork: Criminal complaint: New York synagogue stabbing suspect had 18-inch machete in his car, kept journals and did internet sear… 1 hour ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Criminal complaint: New York synagogue stabbing suspect had 18-inch machete in his car, kept journals and did inter… https://t.co/MydlJVt6E5 1 hour ago


Attacks on the faithful raising new concerns [Video]Attacks on the faithful raising new concerns

After two attacks on the weekend, Congressman Brian Mast and the assistant Chief of police of Palm Beach Gardens attended a meeting to talk about ways to secure places of worship.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:11Published

New York Synagogue Attack: Civil Rights Organizations, Local Leaders Denounce Antisemitism [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Civil Rights Organizations, Local Leaders Denounce Antisemitism

Civil rights organizations and local leaders came together Monday to denounce Antisemitism with one collective voice; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

