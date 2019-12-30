Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Comey In Op-Ed Calls Trump A 'Shrunken, Withered Figure'

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Comey In Op-Ed Calls Trump A 'Shrunken, Withered Figure'

Comey In Op-Ed Calls Trump A 'Shrunken, Withered Figure'

Former FBI Director James Comey stated that President Trump’s Twitter attacks are “hard on good people.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rowe_bsrhub055

Brenda rowe RT @Newsweek: James Comey calls Trump "shrunken, withered," says he's like a "sad, old guy yelling at you to get off his lawn" https://t.co… 3 seconds ago

kimshurtleff

kimshurtleff RT @paeznyc: James Comey Calls Trump 'Shrunken, Withered,' Says He's Like A 'Sad, Old Guy Yelling at You to Get Off His Lawn' https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

LiReHirsch

LiReHirsch RT @realTuckFrumper: James Comey Calls Trump 'Shrunken, Withered,' Says He's Like A 'Sad, Old Guy Yelling at You to Get Off His Lawn' https… 3 minutes ago

paeznyc

Margie James Comey Calls Trump 'Shrunken, Withered,' Says He's Like A 'Sad, Old Guy Yelling at You to Get Off His Lawn'… https://t.co/mI2iYZvchm 11 minutes ago

os_anne

Grace Anne  @NewsBreaking >Comey calls President Trump a "shrunken, withered figure Comey possessed with verbal voodoo ? 13 minutes ago

AruliusMarcus

MarcusArulius RT @NewsBreaking: NEW: In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, former FBI Director James Comey calls President Trump a "shrunken, wit… 16 minutes ago

Dadbod97992267

Dadbod RT @lau56: James Comey calls @realDonaldTrump "shrunken, withered," says he's like a "sad, old guy yelling at you to get off his lawn" http… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.