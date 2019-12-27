Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Chapter Begins For Delaware State University

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
New Chapter Begins For Delaware State UniversityDr. Tony Allen will be the University's new president.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AERay_Sr

Anthony Ray RT @DrHLWilliams: I’m proud of my friend @BelieveLiveLove kicking off 2020 as Pres. of @tmcf_hbcu member-school, @DelStateUniv today. Tony… 10 hours ago

DrHLWilliams

Harry L. Williams I’m proud of my friend @BelieveLiveLove kicking off 2020 as Pres. of @tmcf_hbcu member-school, @DelStateUniv today.… https://t.co/8zsTD9hXpg 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winston-Salem State University Police Chief Retires After More Than 40 Years in Law Enforcement [Video]Winston-Salem State University Police Chief Retires After More Than 40 Years in Law Enforcement

Sorting through old files and packing up her bulletproof vest, Winston-Salem State University Police Chief Patricia Norris is looking back on more than 10 years on campus.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 02:07Published

Around Town - Michigan State vs. Western Michigan - 12/27/19 [Video]Around Town - Michigan State vs. Western Michigan - 12/27/19

It's East Lansing versus Kalamazoo as the MSU Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos this Sunday. The game starts at 8 PM at MSU's Breslin Center. Tickets begin at $20.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.