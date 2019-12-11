Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate

Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican as a running mate.

This was after a woman told Biden that if he is the nominee, he will "have to pull out all the stops." "The answer is I would, but I can't think of one now," Biden replied.

"Let me explain that.

You know there's some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here's the problem right now ... they've got to step up." Biden has offered several clues recently about who he might consider as his vice presidential pick.

He previously said he would prefer to pick someone of color and/or a different gender.

Biden has also said he'd think about adding Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren to his possible ticket.

CNN reports no modern presidential campaign has featured a bipartisan ticket.