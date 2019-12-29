Global  

Man Accused Of Stabbing 5 People During Hanukkah Celebration In New York Facing Federal Charges

Man Accused Of Stabbing 5 People During Hanukkah Celebration In New York Facing Federal ChargesCBS4's Naomi Ruchim shares new details.
Several injured in stabbing attack at Hanukkah celebration in New York state

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state before...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNPRIndiaTimesSify


Suspect in Stabbings Did Searches for ‘Hitler,’ Charges Say

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crimes charges against the man accused of bursting into a...
Seattle Times - Published


freedompeacejoy

Linda Ivan RT @ChloeSalsameda: #NEW: Federal hate crime charges have been filed against Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people durin… 4 minutes ago

EricDavisW

Eric W. Davis The New York man accused of stabbing five people at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration this past weekend… https://t.co/WBT3wSRx9A 27 minutes ago

ywakrahS

Anarchist Nazi RT @business: Federal criminal charges were filed against a man who is accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a r… 44 minutes ago

1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Man Accused Of Stabbing 5 People During Hanukkah Celebration In New York Facin… https://t.co/QIcoMMyaCO 50 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @TIME: Man accused of stabbing five people during a Saturday evening Hanukkah celebration at an Orthodox rabbi’s home in New York is fac… 51 minutes ago

fox11news

WLUK-TV FOX 11 Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges against a man accused of stabbing five people in a New York rabbi’s ho… https://t.co/69Ev8ISo6c 1 hour ago


