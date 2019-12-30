Global  

Chinese Scientist Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Gene-Editing Work

He Jiankui, who claims to have created the world&apos;s first genetically edited babies, was convicted of practicing medicine without a license.
The Chinese scientist who claims to have edited babies' DNA has been sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's a timeline of the controversy.

The Chinese scientist who claims to have edited babies' DNA has been sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's a timeline of the controversy.· Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who claims to have made the first genetically edited babies in the...
Business Insider - Published

A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.

A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.** · *A Chinese court on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui, who claimed in 2018 that the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS News



SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @NPR: A Chinese scientist who shocked the medical community last year when he said he had illegally created the world's first gene-edite… 1 minute ago

fishhomeagain

Trish Holmgren RT @NewsHour: A Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate with claims that he had made the world’s first genetically edited babies ha… 1 minute ago

MAlruweidi

محمود الرويدي RT @ScienceAlert: That 'CRISPR Babies' Scientist Was Just Sentenced to Jail in China https://t.co/sVpL8XWW3s 2 minutes ago

wasabimarumaru

蟹鳥 RT @FinancialTimes: A scientist who created the world’s first genetically modified twins has been sentenced to three years in prison for “i… 2 minutes ago

biteszHQ

biteszHQ That 'CRISPR Babies' Scientist Was Just Sentenced to Jail in China https://t.co/52MPyfuY0i 2 minutes ago

adamkolson

Adam K Olson Chinese scientist who edited babies DNA (they were born) using little understood technology has been sentenced to t… https://t.co/uHAH15NDRN 6 minutes ago

ravigedela_iit

Ravi Gedela RT @business: The Chinese scientist who created the world’s first genetically altered babies has been sentenced to three years in prison, s… 6 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world's first gene-edited babies to thr… https://t.co/qx01a6ab0N 7 minutes ago


China jails 'gene-editing' scientist [Video]China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

