Police Warn Against Firing Guns Into The Air On New Year's Eve

Police Warn Against Firing Guns Into The Air On New Year's Eve

Police Warn Against Firing Guns Into The Air On New Year's Eve

Fireworks are an annual tradition to help bring in the new year but there’s another illegal and more dangerous celebration police are discouraging and that is firing guns into the air, KDKA's Bob Allen reports.
