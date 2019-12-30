Global  

Jewish Community Vows To Fight Hate In Wake Of New York Attacks

Jewish Community Vows To Fight Hate In Wake Of New York Attacks

Jewish Community Vows To Fight Hate In Wake Of New York Attacks

Anti-Semitic violence has left many people on edge, but despite the attacks, members of the Jewish community vow to stay strong to fight hate; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
