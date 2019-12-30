Global  

Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump

Many people are aware of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

This tiny activist recently said it would be a waste of time for her to speak to President Donald Trump.

Many people are tweeting her, asking if she would be willing to discuss climate change with him.

"Obviously he's not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?" The 16-year-old then added, "I wouldn't have wasted my time." Trump famously withdrew the US from the Paris climate accord early this year.
