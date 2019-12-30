Global  

Browns looking for new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:39s
Browns looking for new head coach after firing Freddie KitchensBrowns looking for new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens
Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Denver Post


Chris Canty: Browns & John Dorsey put Freddie Kitchens in a no win situation this season

Chris Canty: Browns & John Dorsey put Freddie Kitchens in a no win situation this seasonChris Canty talks about the Cleveland Browns and head coach Freddie Kitchens and discusses if firing...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens [Video]Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns held player availability at the team’s facilities in Berea and a few of the team’s leaders reacted to the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:08Published

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

