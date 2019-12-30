Global  

'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect

'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect

'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect

The man who is the head of security at West Freeway Church of Christ is being praised for his "heroic actions" after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside the church Sunday.
