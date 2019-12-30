Goode Clerk

Lowndes county's chancery clerk takes the oath of office today.

Cindy goode defeated columbus councilman joseph mickens in the general election.

She has worked 14 years in the chancery clerk's office for the retiring lisa younger neese.

Goode says there are only minor changes she wants to make in the office.

"we have a great flow that lisa set in place several years ago with her father, but we do have some things that we are not going to necessarily change but maybe upgrade...like with the computer system, maybe the credit and debit card use.

Some things like that.

You know, times do change and we need to go with the flow."

Lisa younger neese served four terms as chancery clerk.