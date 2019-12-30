Coroner Leon Jones taking reservations for free New Year’s Eve rides

Aware of where you light your fireworks, because those who suffer from p-t-s-d and animals could be impacted.

And for those people who are planning to drink on new year's eve, macon-bibb coroner leon jones is reminding everyone to get home safe.

And he's helping do just that.

According to a wallethub study.... the average cost of a d-u-i ..

Can cost up to 20-thousand-dollars.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on how he's helping reduce drunk driving.

(:01) (:10) (:33) ""we're having a special theme since we're going into 2020 we're doing the roaring 20's theme."

Just tap'd in downtown macon is preparing for their annual new year's eve party.

*nats* but how do you plan on getting home after a night of drinking and celebrating?

"we want everyone to come downtown and enjoy themselves and have a ride back home safe;y so a lot of great bars and restaurants downtown are super willing to help you find an uber or ride home."

With ride sharing apps ..

Taxis ..

And ..

Coroner leon jones ..

There's designated drivers available.

"i can transport you sitting up ..

Or i can transport you laying down."

Almost 10 years ago ..

Jones began dedicating his new year's eve, to making sure people got home safe.

"if i can help someone thats what i want to do thats my purpose is to help people" jones' rides are free, and he'll take you anywhere you need to go.

"carry you to church we will pick you up and bring you back home from church that's what i do" jones says he enjoys going beyond his job requirements to help the community he loves... "it's part of the job my family know that i am dedicated to this community dedicated determined and dependable .

I try to do things to help this community move forward in a positive direction and dui that's very serious."

In macon ..

Tanya modersitzki 41nbc news.