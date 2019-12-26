|
In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020
|
In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The new year will bring new charges for some owners of electric vehicles, as an increasing number of...
WorldNews - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Here's what happened to the Ohio auto industry in 2019
In 1995 GM literally drove the state's economy as Ohio’s number one employer. Since then, they've seen a nearly 73% workforce reduction with figures released in May placing them as the buckeye..
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:45Published
|