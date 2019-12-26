Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect

States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effectThe new year will bring new charges for some owners of electric vehicles, as an increasing number of...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrendsFM

Future ♢ Megatrends In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020 https://t.co/KF4yv7uset, see more https://t.co/sNjgn3OHye 11 hours ago

jenannie

𝕜𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕝𝕖 𝕡𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕤 Ohio Republican Governorship at its finest* *sarcasm “Owners of plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles now have to… https://t.co/tWBYHMZAmV 13 hours ago

cjdjam

Crystal Dandridge RT @LucyMayCincy: ICYMI Watch: In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020 - story by ⁦@WhitneyonTV⁩ https://t.co/uu… 14 hours ago

CleantechWatch

Green Tech Watcher In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles will pay fee in 2020 https://t.co/dPWm7r2GLQ, see more https://t.co/uDsh8G9kcL 16 hours ago

leilavieira_31

Leila Vieira RT @LE_Scrawls: Welcome to 2020 where Ohio is charging all hybrid/electric car owners 100/200 dollars more to register their vehicles. Yay!… 19 hours ago

LE_Scrawls

Lauren Salisbury Welcome to 2020 where Ohio is charging all hybrid/electric car owners 100/200 dollars more to register their vehicl… https://t.co/7xvKby1erT 21 hours ago

jwilleke

Jim Willeke In Ohio, owners of electric, hybrid vehicles receive no Incentives and will pay additional fee in 2020 https://t.co/5GVudK16Er 1 day ago

JosephPMathews

Jo(seph) He Comes with Clouds Descending RT @scottagunn: Hey, I have an idea. In the midst of a climate crisis, let's punish people using green technology! https://t.co/7rL4UgmGnR 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DWYM: New laws for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana taking effect this year [Video]DWYM: New laws for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana taking effect this year

Ohioans will see the most new laws, involving a removal of the "pink tax," the addition of a hybrid car fee, a higher minimum wage and (maybe) the end of the front license plate.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:02Published

Here's what happened to the Ohio auto industry in 2019 [Video]Here's what happened to the Ohio auto industry in 2019

In 1995 GM literally drove the state's economy as Ohio’s number one employer. Since then, they've seen a nearly 73% workforce reduction with figures released in May placing them as the buckeye..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.