Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities

Ahead of the annual New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, a final test is completed and Reuters talks to TV personality Ryan Seacrest before the big night.

Freddie Joyner has more.
With the start of a new decade almost here, the world-famous Times Square ball was illuminated and elevated on Monday ahead of the big night.

After a practice countdown and the flip of a switch, the massive ball - made up of over 32,000 LED lights and close to 2,700 Waterford Crystal triangles - came to life, climbing to its perch in anticipation of its New Year’s Eve drop.

At the event, Reuters caught up with TV personality Ryan Seacrest – host of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” - and asked him what should be the focus for people in 2020.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) TV PERSONALITY RYAN SEACREST, SAYING: "I think for the new decade, it would be nice for us to smile a little more and say hi to strangers.

I say hi when I'm on my jog every once in a while and people don't say hi back." Seacrest also spoke briefly about the impact of hosting such an iconic New Year’s show, which he inherited from the late TV legend Dick Clark: (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) TV PERSONALITY RYAN SEACREST, SAYING: "I think everyone's looking for a new start to life each year.

I think, this moment, this night, this celebration, this tradition provides for that.

I think the show has become such an American, not in a television tradition, but an American tradition for people to tune in and watch it all go down." More than one million people are expected in Times Square on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020.




