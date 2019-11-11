Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Former Bolton Aide Kupperman Over Congressional Subpoena 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:46s - Published A judge dismissed a lawsuit relating to the impeachment inquiry. A judge dismissed a lawsuit relating to the impeachment inquiry.

