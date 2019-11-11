Global  

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Former Bolton Aide Kupperman Over Congressional Subpoena

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Former Bolton Aide Kupperman Over Congressional SubpoenaA judge dismissed a lawsuit relating to the impeachment inquiry.
Judge dismisses lawsuit from former Trump NSC aide over impeachment subpoena

A federal judge in Washington has tossed out a lawsuit from former National Security Council aide...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comReuters


Judge dismisses impeachment suit from ex-White House aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a former White House official...
Seattle Times - Published


bosoxbruins

Lisa RT @kyledcheney: BREAKING: Judge dismisses the lawsuit regarding Ukraine testimony from Bolton deputy Charles Kupperman, declares case moot… 2 minutes ago

andreaschulz

andrea schulz RT @threadreaderapp: @PoliticalOTC Hi, you can read it here: Thread by @kyledcheney: BREAKING: Judge dismisses the lawsuit regarding Ukrain… 2 minutes ago

MTmarilyn2

Marilyn Oliver RT @threadreaderapp: @SuperStarGroper Guten tag, you can read it here: Thread by @kyledcheney: BREAKING: Judge dismisses the lawsuit regard… 15 minutes ago

dimesforthought

Tammy Perkins RT @ChristinePolon1: The House no longer has an interest in hearing from Kupperman. I thought this #impeachment sham was urgent - a matter… 29 minutes ago

PaulStewartII

Paul Stewart Judge dismisses lawsuit from Bolton deputy regarding Ukraine testimony https://t.co/Gcpb5UJbXd https://t.co/pkCJZeS1Sy 46 minutes ago

Lmo66Olson

LynneMarie Olson Judge dismisses lawsuit from Bolton deputy subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry https://t.co/l0X94INtsW 46 minutes ago


Judge rules McGahn must testify to Congress [Video]Judge rules McGahn must testify to Congress

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump&apos;s efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Kupperman Seeks To Block Mulvaney From Suing House In Impeachment Proceedings [Video]Kupperman Seeks To Block Mulvaney From Suing House In Impeachment Proceedings

A former Trump White House adviser wants to block Mick Mulvaney from joining a lawsuit. The suit seeks to clarify whether the House can force testimony in an impeachment investigation from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

