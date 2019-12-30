MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN VI Rise of the Red Comet Movie

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN VI Rise of the Red Comet Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Char gets promoted to a commander with the honorary title of the Red Comet by his action in the Battle of Loum.

General Revil is taken prisoner in the battle.

Amuro has a desire to know what his father is creating.

Plot: Animation Action Directors: Takashi Imanishi, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko Writer: Katsuyuki Sumizawa Stars: Christopher Bevins, Kevin T.

Collins, Marc Diraison