MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN VI Rise of the Red Comet Movie
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN VI Rise of the Red Comet Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Char gets promoted to a commander with the honorary title of the Red Comet by his action in the Battle of Loum.
General Revil is taken prisoner in the battle.
Amuro has a desire to know what his father is creating.
Plot: Animation Action
Directors: Takashi Imanishi, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko
Writer: Katsuyuki Sumizawa
Stars: Christopher Bevins, Kevin T.
Collins, Marc Diraison