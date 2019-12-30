Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Mike Birbiglia, Lauren Ambrose

Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A comedy for anyone who's ever had a dream.

And then jumped out a window.

A burgeoning stand-up comedian struggles with the stress of a stalled career, a stale relationship, and the wild spurts of severe sleepwalking he is desperate to ignore.

