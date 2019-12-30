Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Mike Birbiglia, Lauren Ambrose
Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A comedy for anyone who's ever had a dream.
And then jumped out a window.
A burgeoning stand-up comedian struggles with the stress of a stalled career, a stale relationship, and the wild spurts of severe sleepwalking he is desperate to ignore.
A Film By Mike Birbiglia
DIRECTED BY: Mike Birbiglia
PRODUCED BY: Jacob Jaffke & Ira Glass
WRITTEN BY: Mike Birbiglia & Ira Glass & Seth Barrish & Joe Birbiglia
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alissa Shipp, Brian Bedol, & Ken Lerer
CAST: Mike Birbiglia, Lauren Ambrose, James Rebhorn, Carol Kane, Cristin Milioti, Alex Karpovsky, David Wain, Marc Maron, John Lutz, Henry Phillips, Wyatt Cenac, Kristen Schaal, Jessi Klein, Aya Cash, Emily Meade, Philip Ettinger, Loudon Wainwright III, Marylouise Burke, Ira Glass, Ben Levin, Lucy DeVito, Chike Johnson, Sondra James, Danny Borbon, Amanda Perez, Dr. William Dement, Alan Wilkis, Kevin Barnett
EDITED BY: Geoffrey Richman, A.C.E.
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Adam Beckman
MUSIC COMPOSED BY: Andrew Hollander
PRODUCTION DESIGN: Tania Bijlani
CASTING BY: Jennifer Euston, C.S.A.
COSTUME DESIGN BY: Ciera Wells
MUSIC SUPERVISION BY: Anthony Roman & Lilah Wilson