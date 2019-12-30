Setting off fireworks: is it legal?

You have plans to set off- fireworks tomorrow night, - listen up...- news 25's kristen anzuini tells- us where you can and- cannot set off fireworks- legally.- - this new years eve, you'll- probably hear more than your- fair share of fireworks on- the coast.- in biloxi you can buy fireworks- but can't set them off in the - - - - city.
- in harrison county, the only- place you can set fireworks - off is the beach.
- chuck - " you can light off fire works- anywhere on along the 26 miles- of beach you have in- harrison county thats from- hinderson point all the way to- biloxi on the beach."
- so if your near the beach this- new years eve, you'll be hearin- more than just the sounds of- waves, you'll also be hearing - the loud "pops" of fireworks.
- this is the only time besides - fourth of july that harrison- county allows fireworks on the- beach.
" a lot of the cities- don't allow fireworks, in the - individual city but even though- the - - - - beach is a part of the city, in- gulfport, biloxi and long beach- and pass christian it is- allowed on the beach because it- is a part of harrison county so- we do allow fireworks - these two times of year."
- standup - "so if you are planning to brin- in the new year on the beach, - officials ask that you- throw away in trash of firework- debris before you leave."
- chuck - "the only thing that we ask is- that after you shoot the fire - works is if you would please- pick up your trash and put it - one of the garbage cans that we- - - - have, so leave it just the way- it was when you got there."
- never use fireworks in- conjunction with alcohol- consumption.
If people in your- party are drinking they - need to follow the rules for- containers on the beach.- "no glass containers.
You are - allowed to have alcohol on the- beach, you just can - not have glass containers."
- and if you are interested in- renting a beach fire pit for ne- years eve, you'll want to act - fast.
Officials say there are - only a- few left.
- in harrison county, kristen - anzuini, news 25.
- -