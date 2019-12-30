Setting off fireworks: is it legal? 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published Setting off fireworks: is it legal? Do you have plans to set off fireworks tomorrow for New Year’s Eve? If so, you might want to listen up. News 25’s Kristen Anzuini tells us where you can and cannot set off fireworks legally. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Setting off fireworks: is it legal? You have plans to set off- fireworks tomorrow night, - listen up...- news 25's kristen anzuini tells- us where you can and- cannot set off fireworks- legally.- - this new years eve, you'll- probably hear more than your- fair share of fireworks on- the coast.- in biloxi you can buy fireworks- but can't set them off in the - - - - city. - in harrison county, the only- place you can set fireworks - off is the beach. - chuck - " you can light off fire works- anywhere on along the 26 miles- of beach you have in- harrison county thats from- hinderson point all the way to- biloxi on the beach." - so if your near the beach this- new years eve, you'll be hearin- more than just the sounds of- waves, you'll also be hearing - the loud "pops" of fireworks. - this is the only time besides - fourth of july that harrison- county allows fireworks on the- beach. " a lot of the cities- don't allow fireworks, in the - individual city but even though- the - - - - beach is a part of the city, in- gulfport, biloxi and long beach- and pass christian it is- allowed on the beach because it- is a part of harrison county so- we do allow fireworks - these two times of year." - standup - "so if you are planning to brin- in the new year on the beach, - officials ask that you- throw away in trash of firework- debris before you leave." - chuck - "the only thing that we ask is- that after you shoot the fire - works is if you would please- pick up your trash and put it - one of the garbage cans that we- - - - have, so leave it just the way- it was when you got there." - never use fireworks in- conjunction with alcohol- consumption. If people in your- party are drinking they - need to follow the rules for- containers on the beach.- "no glass containers. You are - allowed to have alcohol on the- beach, you just can - not have glass containers." - and if you are interested in- renting a beach fire pit for ne- years eve, you'll want to act - fast. Officials say there are - only a- few left. - in harrison county, kristen - anzuini, news 25. - -





