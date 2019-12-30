Global  

Cat in Riverside makes a daring attempt to escape by turning the door handle himself

Louie, a daring cat in Lake Elsinore, California, attempts to escape by turning the door handle himself.

The smart cat was caught by his owner on Wednesday (December 25).

"My cat Louie can open doors!" his owner said.

"He is too smart for his good!"
