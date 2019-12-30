Cat in Riverside makes a daring attempt to escape by turning the door handle himself 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:53s - Published Cat in Riverside makes a daring attempt to escape by turning the door handle himself Louie, a daring cat in Lake Elsinore, California, attempts to escape by turning the door handle himself. The smart cat was caught by his owner on Wednesday (December 25). "My cat Louie can open doors!" his owner said. "He is too smart for his good!" 0

