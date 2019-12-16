Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
The L Word Generation Q S01E05 Labels
The L Word Generation Q 1x05 Labels - Promo Trailer HD - Showtime - next on episode 5 season 1 - Synopsis: Bette feels guilty about lying to Angie; some unexpected news throws Shane for a major loop; Alice, Gigi and Nat find common ground; Dani and Sophie deal with a bombshell dropped on them by Dani's father; Finley bonds with Tess and Micah grows closer to José.
The groundbreaking drama series, "The L Word," revolutionized a generation. This fall the highly-anticipated sequel, "The L Word: Generation Q ," debuts. In it, returning cast members Jennifer Beals,..