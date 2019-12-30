The Crucible Movie (1967) 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:21s - Published The Crucible Movie (1967) The Crucible Movie Trailer HD (1967)- Genre: drama history Director: Alex Segal Writer: Arthur Miller Stars: George C. Scott, Colleen Dewhurst, Melvyn Douglas, Tuesday Weld, Fritz Weaver, Cathleen Nesbitt, Henry Jones, Will Geer 0

