Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, saying the suspect kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and "Nazi Culture." Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against 37-year-old Grafton Thomas.

He was apprehended Saturday night and is accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in the heavily ultra-orthodox New York suburb of Monsey.

The complaint, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, read: “When Thomas entered the Rabbi’s home he had his face covered with what appeared to be a scarf and said in substance and in part ‘no one is leaving’.

He then took out a machete and started stabbing and slashing people in the Rabbi’s home... the injuries include a severed finger, slash wounds and deep lacerations." The federal charges were filed a day after Thomas plead not guilty to five state charges of attempted murder.

An FBI agent said that handwritten journals confiscated from Thomas’ home contained anti-Semitic sentiments including references to Adolf Hitler, nazi culture... and a drawing of a swastika.

His cell phone is alleged to show multiple online searches for quote ‘Why did Hitler hate the Jews’.

On Monday morning - Thomas’ attorney Michael Sussman denied that his client had an anti-semitic motive for the attack: (SOUNDBITE) GRAFTON THOMAS’ ATTORNEY, MICHAEL SUSSMAN, SAYING: “My impression from what I’ve read and my conversation with him is there are severe psychiatric issues.

Whether those manifested in anti-semitism in that moment I can’t tell you, I don’t know.

It’s not what I heard when I spoke with him.” The incident follows on the heels of a deadly shooting inside a kosher market in New Jersey, and sparked renewed calls to combat religious hatred and bigotry.

Reverend Al Sharpton spoke out on Monday: (SOUNDBITE) (English) CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST REVEREND AL SHARPTON, SAYING: "We rise particularly since the incidents involved blacks that have been arrested and charged to say that we will not be silent and that we condemn any attacks..." So far police say Thomas appears to have acted alone.



Recent related news from verified sources

Hate crime charges added against Hanukkah stabbing suspect after journals found in home

Hate crime charges added against Hanukkah stabbing suspect after journals found in homeHandwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references were found in the home of the man charged...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive Video: Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Harlem [Video]Exclusive Video: Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Harlem

Exclusive new surveillance video shows Grafton Thomas being arrested by NYPD officers in Harlem after he allegedly stabbed five people inside a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:20Published

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor [Video]Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.