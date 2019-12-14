Global  

Detroit Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn spoke with the media as they prepare to pick third in the NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions Will Have The 3rd Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, Need To Target Jeffrey Okudah

Who will they pick?
Daily Caller - Published

2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The health of Matthew Stafford is the most important key to Detroit's success in 2020
CBS Sports - Published


conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Detroit Lions Will Have The 3rd Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, Need To Target Jeffrey Okudah https://t.co/bvbb69ZWOv 10 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Detroit Lions Will Have The 3rd Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, Need To Target Jeffrey Okudah https://t.co/fKPwl8GkZf… https://t.co/eInIoo4psG 10 hours ago

rbrogan10

Roger Brogan RT @davebirkett: It's official: Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 NFL draft, and they should have plenty of tantalizing options https://t.co/Mmcq… 11 hours ago

DetroitLions_TT

Detroit Lions Talk 2020 NFL Draft order set: Detroit Lions will have the 3rd overall pick #OnePride https://t.co/TG7OdXnR9q 18 hours ago

Blakfire40

The Nigdalorian Detroit @Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 @NFL draft, and that's a good spot https://t.co/tXnwdlzxfY via @freep 19 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Detroit Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 NFL draft, and that's a good spot https://t.co/tuF11qBJDf https://t.co/46TnSssls7 20 hours ago

freepsports

Freep Sports Detroit Lions will pick 3rd in 2020 NFL draft, and that's a good spot https://t.co/oa0VEDAly3 20 hours ago

DestinyMaddenLG

Destiny Madden League RT @DestinySchefty: The Detroit Lions have secured the #1 pick in the upcoming draft as they finish the year 1-15. Who will they choose?… 21 hours ago


Kenny Golladay 'excited about' leading NFL wideouts with 11 TD [Video]Kenny Golladay 'excited about' leading NFL wideouts with 11 TD

Kenny Golladay 'excited about' leading NFL wideouts with 11 TD. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:45Published

Lions injuries pile up, but Matt Patricia won't rule out Matthew Stafford's return [Video]Lions injuries pile up, but Matt Patricia won't rule out Matthew Stafford's return

Lions injuries pile up, but Matt Patricia won't rule out Matthew Stafford's return. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:45Published

