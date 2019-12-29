Global  

Man Who Shot, Killed Texas Church Gunman Speaks Out

Volunteer security director Jack Wilson is being hailed as a hero for taking down a gunman Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports.
Gunman shot dead by parishioners in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCBC.caSBSReuters India


Deacon who shot Texas gunman: 'I killed evil'

A man who trained others in his Texas church to use guns to protect the congregation fatally shot a...
USATODAY.com - Published


NewsGrit

News Grit 'I killed an evil': Parishioner who shot gunman describes attack on Texas church #NewsGrit https://t.co/G98UrQjpG8 32 seconds ago

ThomasS70432519

Thomas Scott RT @dcexaminer: Jack Wilson, 71, shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in West Freeway Church of Christ in Tarrant County. Until 2016,… 40 seconds ago

harryjhayes

Harry Hayes RT @prageru: A HERO: Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor, courageously stopped a church shooting in #Texas when he shot and killed the gun… 40 seconds ago

StanleyClarkHa2

Stanley Clark Hardy RT @CBSEveningNews: The gunman who killed two in a Texas church Sunday caught the attention of the head of the church’s volunteer security… 2 minutes ago

k_v_whales

🇺🇸 Karin Whalen ❌ RT @rickhenry1775: What happened at a Texas church yesterday appears to have been a perfect illustration of how an armed citizenry is suppo… 2 minutes ago

soylentgreen99

kabatoffg RT @TWilsonOttawa: 2017 a guy walked into a church, killing or injuring 50. Sept 2019 Texas changed the law, allowing legal gun owners to… 2 minutes ago

notreallyruth

Ruth🌹 RT @SkyNews: Two parishioners have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in Texas, in an attack in which one other person ha… 3 minutes ago

michellesm__

M RT @tackettdc: WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — A gunman who killed two people during a Texas church service was fatally shot within seconds… 3 minutes ago


Church Security [Video]Church Security

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting during Sunday services at a Texas church. The shooting is putting a spotlight on church security.

Credit: WCBIPublished

White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect Identified As Keith Thomas Kinnunen Of River Oaks [Video]White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect Identified As Keith Thomas Kinnunen Of River Oaks

The suspect who shot and killed two men during communion at a North Texas church has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:30Published

