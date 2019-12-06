Global  

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

A West Virginia corrections staff member, instructors, and an entire class of corrections cadets were fired over a photo that shows them giving the Nazi salute.
US Governor Approves Firing of West Virginia Cadets Seen in Nazi Salute Photo


RIA Nov. - Published

Report: Cadets gave Nazi salute as ‘sign of respect’

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Correction officer trainees in West Virginia regularly gave the Nazi...
Seattle Times - Published


3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo [Video]3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo

Three people have been fired after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:45Published

Nazi Salute Photo Leads To Suspensions In West Virginia [Video]Nazi Salute Photo Leads To Suspensions In West Virginia

A photo showing a West Virginia correction training class giving a Nazi salute has lead to the suspension of employees.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

