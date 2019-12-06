West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

Honey Chile 😘 RT @NBCNews: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired. https://t.co/54lzWqdYwF 8 seconds ago

ATL Sports Fan 😭 RT @shomaristone: JUST IN: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be FIRED. "Now, we must continue to mo… 11 seconds ago

Angie Lavengood West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired https://t.co/mCmU8h6IOi 12 seconds ago

Taking out RW Trash RT @TrueFactsStated: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired https://t.co/j9YdxVGDle 22 seconds ago

Ingrid Johana RT @kingsrush: They claim they were just following orders. I wonder if they have any idea just how ironic that is. West Virginia correctio… 23 seconds ago

Susan Sternberg RT @NBCNews: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired. https://t.co/oqonlCXMsF 24 seconds ago