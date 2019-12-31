With Rose Parade Just Days Away, Floats Are Coming Together in Southern California 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:57s - Published With Rose Parade Just Days Away, Floats Are Coming Together in Southern California Volunteers spent Sunday morning in Irwindale putting together the floats that will make their way through Pasadena on New Year`s Day for the 2020 Rose Parade. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Orangutan Prosperity RT @MeteoraThessaly: My best New year memory was when I was in high school and I went with my friend to the rose parade and jack Hannah was… 2 hours ago Thessaly Meteora My best New year memory was when I was in high school and I went with my friend to the rose parade and jack Hannah… https://t.co/de0TTFS3MY 2 hours ago JJinVenice @monicabyrne13 Good. I’m glad you’re feeling good enough to go out. I’m sure it will be a good time 😀 I have tentat… https://t.co/qBg7b0aBGP 3 hours ago Amy Cissell (she/her) 🧛🏻‍♀️ Just remembering 20 years ago, celebrating New Year's with @marcyann76 in Los Angeles, and toasting every midnight… https://t.co/0HwLnrRv54 4 hours ago jasmine @akajtg I wish, cheapest tickets were $118 and parking was $50. we just didn't have a spare $300 😭 did you know I'… https://t.co/B00tHVhDNS 5 hours ago Maria Esq. @jamielynncrofts This sounds like the very best of NYE plans. I had an "exciting" youth and have had more than my s… https://t.co/VTvlVT965b 5 hours ago Leilani RT @DGoweyAuthor: But something as "normal" and acultural as celebrating Easter with ham is just as much culture as watching the Rose Bowl… 9 hours ago David🌍👨‍🎤🕷🐶★Bowie But something as "normal" and acultural as celebrating Easter with ham is just as much culture as watching the Rose… https://t.co/JyoHXbfpLI 11 hours ago