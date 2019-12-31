Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until midnight.

The storm is tricky in nature since we started off as rain with temperatures in the 40s, now we are cooling off with rain turning to snowfall with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s.

Some light snowfall has accumulated in spots but the intensity is picking up.

The evening commute will be the most impacted.

With winds gusting to 30 mph with snow flying in the air and also accumulating, it will not be too pleasant to be out on the roads.

Snow will taper off late tonight with some light snow showers and flurries lingering into Tuesday morning.

Most areas will see between 2-5 inches of snow, some locally higher totals between 5-8 inches to the far north are possible.

The sun slowly returns Tuesday with highs in the upper-20s.

Sunshine will welcome us for the start of the new year with highs in the lower-30s.

40s are back on Thursday and Friday.