Subway Scholar Athlete: Kennedy Tull

Gridley high school is home to a standout basketball player with strong family ties to hoops... sot: i love defending.

It's like stealing fastbreak layups is like my thing hoopers beware.

She'll put the clamps on you on defense and make plays on a fastbreak before you know it.

You might be familiar with kennedy tull.

Her twin brother, grant was a scholar-athlete recently whileolder sister maddyson was one last year.

Three for three in the tull household which you might think would stir up some sibling competition but not quite... sot: we love playing with each other obviosuly we fight we're siblings like me and my sister share a room so we're like... the face says it all.

But just like her siblings, kennedy's leadership has a strong impact on the team... sot: i want to lead because i want them to be the best that they can be... she's just taken over the role of teaching the girls dribbling skills, power dribbles, she's just, it comes natural to her.

Kennedy scores when she wants leading the team averaging 17 points a game.

But it's her work off the court that's eye- popping posting 4.2 gpa... sot: it's school then i finish school then i come to basketball practice then i get home shower, eat, then i just do homework for the rest of the night... with a little help from the people around her... sot: my parents are very helpful with me they push me to be my best... she lives in the gym she goes home and she does her homework i think it's put in by her parents you gotta succeed in school to succeed in basketball and that's where the junior bulldog's work ethic shines... sot: her dedication in and out of practice shows me that she has passion for the game and she loves the game so much and me and her from like seventh grade when she started playing with me i knew we would have good chemsitry... kennedy's a leader that can lock you up, give you buckets, and shine in the classroom.

