Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Tuesday is New Year's Eve and there's some fun planned for the kids who can't stay up all night.
0
Tomorrow is tomorrow is new year's eve... and there's some fun planned for families who can't stay up all night.

The terre haute children's museum is hosting it's "new year's noon" event.

It's a special version of the "ball drop" right here in the wabash valley.

Today-- news 10 caught up with workers as they set up.

These balloons will drop at noon tomorrow!

There will also be a dance party ..

Karaoke, and more.

I'm personally excited.

I can't make it to midnight.

We'll have over 600 people.

The looks on their faces when the balloons drop is pretty priceless.

The fun starts at 10 in the morning ..

And runs until 2 in the afternoon.

This event is included with regular admission.

It's free for museum members.




