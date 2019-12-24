Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Fitness resolutions for the New Year

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

The gym is a popular place this time of year as people begin their New Year’s resolutions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

- - the gym is a popular place this- time of year as people begin- their new year's resolutions.

- over at planet fitness in - gulfport, the new year's rush - has already begun and people ar- signing up for- memberships with the goal of- staying fit.- if you're getting back into a - workout routine after some time- remember to set goals and stick- to them.- also, seeing results is a - gradual process, so be- patient with your routine.- working out with a friend or- group of friends can help keep- you motivated and also make the- workout experience fun- for everyone.

- other lifestyle choices like- diet can help your resolution - succeed as well.- - "drink a lot of water, obviousl- water is- better than coca-cola, so drink- that water, eat healthy, and- remember to exercise- two to three days a week."- - - - planet fitness in gulfport open- at 6 a.m.

On new year's day, so- you can even get a workout in a- the calendar



Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Watch: The best fitness features to make sure you achieve your health goals

Health boss Jay Blahnik on how to start with those New Year resolutions – and how to make sure you...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions [Video]How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions

How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions. The hardest part about setting goals at the beginning of each year. is making sure you stick to doing them!. Columbia University professor Donald..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

MEDICAL MONDAY: Stanford Dr. Malathi Srinivasan on making New Year resolutions [Video]MEDICAL MONDAY: Stanford Dr. Malathi Srinivasan on making New Year resolutions

Stanford Dr. Malathi Srinivasan on making New Year resolutions

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.