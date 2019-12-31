Rain causes Vigo County tree to uproot, leaving some without power

The scene of a crash.

We went from a warm weekend ... to a cold, wet morning.

In fact ... our area received a lot of rain.

This morning-- the vigo county sheriff's office said a tree uprooted due to the wet ground.

It happened along woodsmall drive.

That's not too far from the new menard's in southern terre haute.

Duke energy reported about 30 power outages for a short time due to the downed tree.

If you ever come across a downed line ..

Duke energy says to treat it like it's a live wire.

If you come across a line down, laying on another wire, it can energize a cable t-v or phone line.

You see any lines out there, stay away from them, and let us assess the damage.

You can report downed lines by calling your local county dispatch.

