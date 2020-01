A look back at the Homefront stories WCPO did in 2019 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:25s - Published A look back at the Homefront stories WCPO did in 2019 As we wind down another year, we close another chapter on Homefront. What a year it's been being able to tell the stories of area veterans and the organizations that support them. If you have a veteran-centered story in the new year email Homefront at wcpo.com. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A look back at the Homefront stories WCPO did in 2019 AS WE WIND DOWN ANOTHER YEARWE CLOSE ANOTHER CHAPTER ONHOMEFRONT.WHAT A YEAR IT'SBEEN BEING ABLE TO TELL THESTORIES OF AREA VETERANS ANDTHE ORGANIZATIONS THAT SUPPORTTHEM.2019 WAS A YEAR WHERENON-PROFITS LIKE THE BARRACKSPROJECT SHOWED OFF THEIR NEWHEADQUARTERS ...NATS....ANDTORE OUT WALLS FOR A FREE HOMETO A FUTURE VETERAN.WE SAWVETERANS DOING PUSH-UPS TORAISE AWARENESS ABOUTSUICIDES......AND VIETNAMVETERANS STILL FIGHTING FORBENEFITS TIED TO THE WAR.youwere everything they told youyou couldn't be, that's right,when you first in, that'sright that's exactly right.TUSKEGEE AIRMAN LESLIE EDWARDSSHARED HIS INCREDIBLE JOURNEYWITH ME ONLY TO SAY FAREWELLMONTHS LATER.THERE WEREFAMILIES HOLDING THE FLAME FORTHOSE DEPLOYED IN CLERMONTCOUNTY...as long as they'redeplooying we're stillsupporting...AND OTHERS WHOWANTED TO SHOW HOW MUCH THEYCARED FOR THE SERVICE OF THOSEFROM THE PAST.THERE WERE VETSWITH PLUSH TOYS TO EASE THEPAIN OF DEPLOYMENT AND ACLOSER LOOK AT CRITICAL POSTTRAUMATIC STRESS STUDIES BYCINCINNATI BASED DOCTORS.wewere supposed to go over to aplaced call Tagu and meet the24th division but itwasnon-existant by then theywere wiped out.KOREA WARVETERANS RECALLED THEIR HEROICEFFORTS AND EVEN ESCAPE FROMTHE NORTH......WHILE ACHAINSAW AND SHEERDETERMINATION MEANT A NEWCROSS FOR THOSE WHO ARE NOLONGER WITH US.SMALL HOMES FORVETERANS BECAME A GROWINGFOCUS THIS YEAR....SOMEVETERANS BECAME AUTHORS AND WEDISCOVERED MILITARY UNIFORMSAND FOOD BOTH MADE RIGHT HERE...this is what I call home.WEFOCUSED ON VETERANHOMELESSNESS AND TRANSGENDERHEALTH AND A DONUT DOLLIENAMED JUDY SQUIRE WHO SERVEDFOR A YEAR IN THE VIETNAM WARWITH NO WEAPON JUST LOVE FORTHOSE ON THE FRONTLINES.natsIGREW CLOSER TO MY GREAT UNCLEON A B-17 JOURNEY .... AND METBOB DOOLAN WHO SHARED HIS OWNPERSONAL TALE.they turned usover to the luftwafeFROMMEDICAL MARIJUANA.nats 1, 2,3TO A BOOT CAMP FOR KIDS - WEWITNESSED RESCUED DOGS SERVINGVETERANS....shakespeare wassurrounded by veterans ANDHEALING THROUGH SHAKESPEARE.THEN A VALUABLE LESSON TOWARDTHE END OF THE YEAR A SIMPLEREMINDER TO HOLD ONTO HOPE FORA VETERANS RETURN HOME.nevergive up hope you just neverknow.AGAIN IT'S BEEN AN HONOR TOSHARE THESE STORIES THIS PASTYEAR AND I LOOK FORWARD TOSHARING SO MANY MORE IN 2020.WITH THAT SAID IF YOU HAVE AVETERAN CENTERED STORY IN THENEW YEAR EMAIL HOMEFRONT ATWCPO DOT COM.





