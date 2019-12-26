Global  

Fort Lauderdale Suffers Sewer Line Breaks 5 & 6

One scene is at NE 5th Street near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park.

The other is at NE 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge.
Progress Made In Repair Two Broken Fort Lauderdale Sewer Mains

Fort Lauderdale is making real progress as it continues the fix on their sewer mains.
cbs4.com - Published

Crews Stop Latest Sewer Main Leak In Fort Lauderdale’s Upscale Victoria Park Neighborhood

Crews announced they were able to stop the latest sewer leak that flooded the upscale Fort Lauderdale...
cbs4.com - Published


Lauderdale Residents Say Sewage Main Breaks Are ‘Out Of Control’ [Video]Lauderdale Residents Say Sewage Main Breaks Are ‘Out Of Control’

Anger brewed at a community meeting in Fort Lauderdale after four sewage main breaks in three weeks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published

Fort Lauderdale Residents Want Answers After Recent Sewer Line Breaks. [Video]Fort Lauderdale Residents Want Answers After Recent Sewer Line Breaks.

Amber Diaz reports residents want to know what the city is planning to do about the aging pipes which are springing leaks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:29Published

