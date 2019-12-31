Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'That Team Did A Spectacular Job': Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
'That Team Did A Spectacular Job': Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model

'That Team Did A Spectacular Job': Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model

After Sunday's shooting, an expert told CBS 11 that the West Freeway Church of Christ should serve as a model for others across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: ‘That Team Did A Spectacular Job’: Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model… https://t.co/FWrVNHO93S 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CHURCH SECURITY [Video]CHURCH SECURITY

w enforcement that are a part of that team, and then just regular on-going parishioners in the church that are just interested in keeping the area safe." "we actually have an unmarked security person..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Attacks on the faithful raising new concerns [Video]Attacks on the faithful raising new concerns

Congressman Brian Mast discussed ways to reevaluate safety measures at places of worship on Monday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.