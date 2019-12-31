Global  

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

MNDOT Takes on Winter ConditionsWe're finding out how they get ready for winter storms
Thanks chris.

Let's check in now with kimt news three's calyn thompson for a live look at the road conditions in rochester.

She's live in stormtracker 3 á calyn what are you seeing?

Xxx amy á we are driving ---- and here's what i'm seeing ----.

(look at roads) conditions have improved/gott en worse since first at four.

Earlier today i checked in with the minnesota department of transportatio n.

Operations manager robert langanki tells me they look at weather predictionsá just like we do á to know how to prepare their staff and equipment.

(right now( during rush hour is when they're pushing their hardest to get all that snow cleared.

Xxx heavy, wet snows like to compact themselves to the roadway surface a bit more when you're driving on it.

Obviously like highway 52 out here has like 75,000 cars a day.

So we plow it off as quick as we can but also some of that gets pounded in to the surface which we have to scrape a little harder.

Thankfully á langanki tells me temperatures are warm enough where salt is going to work really good today.

Now let's check in with kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki.

He's live in clear lake.

Nick á




