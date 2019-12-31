Wind Turbine Crashes To Ground In Co-Op City 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:12s - Published Wind Turbine Crashes To Ground In Co-Op City A cleanup and investigation are underway in the Bronx after a wind turbine collapsed and did some serious damage in Co-Op City; CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper reports. 0

