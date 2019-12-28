plane crash lafayette

Global  

Thank you for choosing news 15.

I'm breon martin.

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming for a special news15 report.

Five people aboard a small plane were killed, one sent to the hospital after it crashed near the intersection of verot school road and feu follet.

Authorities say the plane was headed to atlanta when it crashed in an open field adjacent to the local post office earlier this morning.

Three bystanders were also injured--two post office workers and a bystander in a nearby parking lot.

We have team coverage following this tragic incident-- right now... we'll head over to news15's cassie schirm... cassie you talked to some of the people in the area what are they saying happened?

Well breon they're saying just the unthinkable thing happened as people in the area saw felt or atleast heard the crash and the plane exploding in flames.

Now i'm gonna stepside so you guys can see the scene right now.

The investigation tape is up.

Wreckage is still spread across the area.

There's damage to the post office right there in the power trucks are still there to repair the power line that was snapped in half.

First responders says that six people were on board that plane, which is a piper fixed wing multi-engine aircraft.

Only one survived that crash.

Now i spoke to one woman who saw the whole thing unfold from her doorstep and she's left in disbelief.

3 i was told when the plane went down right over there it blew out the windows and caused damage to the post office hurting two workers and struck a person's car in the parking lot before engulfing in flames.

Tag on camera now many people here are just devastated by this accident and hearing this news but some of the neighbors say they are thankful there wasn't more people at that post office when i went down.

In lafayette and cassie schirm news 15 3 3



