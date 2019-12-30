New Year's Eve Fireworks Prepped In Downtown Denver now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:42s - Published New Year's Eve Fireworks Prepped In Downtown Denver The New Year's Eve fireworks show on the 16th Street Mall is the highlight for hundreds in downtown Denver. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Fireworks New Year's eve is right around the corner and for many people that means fireworks. Credit: WCBIPublished 33 minutes ago Setting off fireworks: is it legal? Do you have plans to set off fireworks tomorrow for New Year’s Eve? If so, you might want to listen up. News 25’s Kristen Anzuini tells us where you can and cannot set off fireworks.. Credit: WXXVDT2Published 1 hour ago