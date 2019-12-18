Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

California Laws 2020

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
California Laws 2020California Laws 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

California Laws 2020

Christina, california rings in hundreds of new laws in 2020... let's kick things off with changes to gun control.

Firearm purchase fees go up to $38.19.

You must be 21 or over to buy semi- automatic rifles next year.

And starting in 2021, you will be limited to buying one semi- automatic rifle per month.

You can't buy guns if you are already banned from buying in another state.

And in september, employers, teachers, and co- wokers will be able to seek a gun-violence restraining order.

Now to changes in the workplace... the minimum wage in california goes up a dollar.

Companies with 26 or fewer workers must pay $12 an hour.

Large employers must pay at least $13 an hour.

Plus, your lyft ride might be getting a little more expensive... companies using independent contractors are subject to new restrictions..mo re of those workers will be considered employees.

On to healthcare... you will be required to have health insurance.

And doctors will be required to fill out a new standardized form for parents who want to exempt their kids from vaccinations.

Doctors with five or more exemptions will be reviewed by the state.

Undocumented immigrants under 26 years old will be eligible for the state's low- income health insurance.

Overall governor newsom signed almost 1200 new laws this year... a very busy 2019 for our state legislature.

Live in the studio, stephanie lin, back to you.

Thanks stephanie.

Big changes are coming for environment and wildfire protections as well.

Smoking is now illegal in most state parks and beaches... those who break the law are subject to a $25 fine.

Products with microbeads...fou nd in toothpaste and some soaps...are now illegal to sell... trapping animals for their fur is also illegal.

And any circus that uses exotic animals are banned from california.

###



Recent related news from verified sources

California takes lead on laws affecting gig economy, privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s long tradition of advancing nation-leading legislation...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca


New California laws that go into effect in 2020

California is ringing in the new year with fireworks, champagne and a whole slew of new laws going...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New California Gun Laws Coming in New Year As Mass Killings Soar [Video]New California Gun Laws Coming in New Year As Mass Killings Soar

2019 has seen the most mass killings since the 1970s and California is enacting tough new gun-control laws in the new year. Sharon Chin reports. (12-28-19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:49Published

New year, new laws [Video]New year, new laws

It's almost the New Year but this also means new state laws will also be going into effect in California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.