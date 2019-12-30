Global  

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talks injuries, consistency and game plan ahead of the Bills' Wild Card Week match-up against the Houston Texans.
MattTrumph

Matt Trumph Great job by Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott having his team ready for all scenarios following the review. 23 minutes ago

IvanDTerrible3

IvanDTerrible Sean McDermott is better left as a coordinator. He’s a bad head coach. Brian Daboll should be fired. I’m afraid the… https://t.co/96u7bWHHz3 34 minutes ago

NEOMD71

The Dr. Is In RT @brentsobleski: The #Bills formula is the one the #Browns want to emulate. No, I'm not saying Buffalo is a Super Bowl squad (yet). But h… 51 minutes ago

TFitzgerald24

T24™ Got to give props to Sean McDermott when he was the DC in Philly he was criticised heavily that he had to leave. Th… https://t.co/0QJHq559Yn 1 hour ago

JordanCPurvis

Jordan-Christopher Purvis I’ll be honest. It’s really amazing to see what head coach Sean McDermott has done with the Bills this season. 1 hour ago

AlexandruDonia

The Real Don Alexandru Bills Mafia 🔥 So happy for old Eagles coordinator current Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott 2 hours ago

jakegould10

Jake Gould @TimTrobecActor @GoodAsGouldShow Early indeed. But the mismatch in this game is at head coach. Sean McDermott puts… https://t.co/4SXcCuDmLS 2 hours ago


Bills fans take over Houston for Wild Card Weekend

Bills fans take over Houston for Wild Card Weekend

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Week 17: One-on-one with McDermott after the Bills' 13-6 loss to the Jets

Sports director Matt Bove and Bills head coach Sean McDermott discuss what sets the 2019 Bills apart and look back at the decision making process for who played against the Jets.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

