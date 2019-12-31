Playoff picture at the Sportsbooks

- well who dat nation, it's that- time of year again..

Its- playoff time and the scarlet- pearl sportsbook in - d'iberville is expecting a huge- turnout this postseason.- despite earning the number thre- seed in the n-f-c, the saints - are still considered to be one- of the favorites to - represent the conference in the- super bowl.

- sportsbook supervisor nikki - mcgowan tells news 25 if the- black and gold can make it to - miami, this could attract a lot- of- saints fans to the scarlet- pearl.- - "i'm so excited they've come- this far..

They - are doing great this season...- breaking records left and - right..

Keeping the - momentum up and we are pleased- they are there.

It's going to b- amazing.

I think they - will go all the way and we are- going to be the ones to offer - the best place to do it."

- you can catch the saints taking- on the minnesota vikings in the- superdome in the wildcard - matchup this sunday over on - wxxv-fox.

- -