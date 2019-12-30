Global  

Sharon Stone Tries App Dating

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Sharon Stone Tries App DatingShe talks about her new account.
0
Sharon Stone 'blocked' from dating app after users assume her account is fake

Actress Sharon Stone revealed that she joined the dating app Bumble until her account was suddenly...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteJapan TodayUSATODAY.comJust JaredCBS NewsContactMusicTIMEBBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukWorldNewsMashableSify


Sharon Stone calls out dating app Bumble for blocking her account: 'Don't shut me out of the hive'

Actor's account was deleted after false reports it was a fake
Independent - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk



CFNdude_nays

CFN🗨️ RT @Spearhafoc_: Sharon Stone has been kicked off of the dating app Bumble for allegedly being a fraud. Reminds me of The American Preside… 9 hours ago

Spearhafoc_

Peanut Butter and Jellicle Sharon Stone has been kicked off of the dating app Bumble for allegedly being a fraud. Reminds me of The American… https://t.co/mSJlLfMNoT 9 hours ago


Sharon Stone Was Kicked Off A Popular Dating App [Video]Sharon Stone Was Kicked Off A Popular Dating App

Award-winning actress Sharon Stone has revealed she was kicked off the dating site Bumble.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

