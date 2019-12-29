Zac Efron After His Medical Emergency

The actor had been in nearby Papua New Guinea filming the series "Killing Zac Efron" for a streaming...

Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an...

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrBZoG https://t.co/xxvZFwNgUB 6 hours ago

Express Celebrity 💫 Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/RJHJCouqez https://t.co/nOn6SR4SMF 5 hours ago

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrko06 https://t.co/RmdGjQpZtj 5 hours ago

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrko06 https://t.co/lmZcjF3NPh 4 hours ago

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrBZoG https://t.co/ao15QkNs8V 3 hours ago

røm-nom ✞ RT @DailyMailCeleb : REVEALED: Zac Efron almost DIED in Papua New Guinea while filming survival documentary after contracting a deadly infec… 30 minutes ago