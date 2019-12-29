Global  

Zac Efron After His Medical Emergency

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Zac Efron After His Medical EmergencyWe need to see this show.
Recent related news from verified sources

Zac Efron almost dies while filming in Papua New Guinea

Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Sify


Zac Efron hospitalized in Australia for medical emergency, report says

The actor had been in nearby Papua New Guinea filming the series "Killing Zac Efron" for a streaming...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Bristol Post



RomelNoodle

røm-nom ✞ RT @DailyMailCeleb: REVEALED: Zac Efron almost DIED in Papua New Guinea while filming survival documentary after contracting a deadly infec… 30 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrBZoG https://t.co/ao15QkNs8V 3 hours ago

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @extratv: Zac Efron suffered a “life-or-death medical emergency” while filming in Papau, New Guinea. https://t.co/0DWURfXaSd 3 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrko06 https://t.co/lmZcjF3NPh 4 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrko06 https://t.co/RmdGjQpZtj 5 hours ago

expressceleb

Express Celebrity 💫 Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/RJHJCouqez https://t.co/nOn6SR4SMF 5 hours ago

Wolfdraggon

Johnathon Quinones Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After 'Suffering Extraordinary Life-or-Death Medical Emergency' | News Break https://t.co/lgtlMW2Ty9 5 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Zac Efron says he 'bounced back quickly' after falling ill while filming #KillingZacEfron https://t.co/0UdESrBZoG https://t.co/xxvZFwNgUB 6 hours ago


Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency [Video]Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency

Zac Efron Releases Statement Following 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency. On Dec. 29, the actor took to Instagram with an update after he was hospitalized during a trip to Papua New Guinea. According..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published

Zac Efron reportedly recovering after battling life-threatening bacterial infection [Video]Zac Efron reportedly recovering after battling life-threatening bacterial infection

Zac Efron is reportedly recovering after allegedly nearly dying from a bacterial infection while filming his upcoming documentary series in Papua New Guinea.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

