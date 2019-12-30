Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Comedian Neil Innes Has Died

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Comedian Neil Innes Has DiedR.I.P.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75

LONDON (AP) — Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Neil Innes, Rutles Singer-Songwriter and Monty Python Collaborator, Dies at 75

Neil Innes, a British songwriter and comedian who collaborated with Monty Python and co-founded the...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

truthtotweet

tellthetruth .@RonPlacone #MusicMonday #GetYourNewsOnWithRon Musical comedian Neil Innes has died, aged 75 https://t.co/copCbzVoEQ 6 minutes ago

IanThorp

Ian Thorp RT @charltonbrooker: V sad to hear Neil Innes, the brilliant comedian, musician, and Rutle, has died. Humming this today, having had it stu… 12 minutes ago

upwithgravity

MatthewSanbornSmith RT @SkyNewsBreak: The agent for comedian and musician Neil Innes who collaborated with Monty Python and played with the Rutles says he has… 14 minutes ago

hooloovoo27

フルヴー☆J31 RT @include_all_8: Musical comedian Neil Innes has died, aged 75 https://t.co/RtYcZjnVGP 15 minutes ago

WolfVeggie

Ayatollah of KrautRock N' Rolla R.I.P- Musical comedian Neil Innes has died, aged 75 https://t.co/UGAQpijCVs 19 minutes ago

Trinder5475

Stephen Trinder RT @beatlesstory: RIP Neil Innes. Musician, songwriter, comedian and star of The Beatles' pastiche 'The Rutles' who died today aged 75. "… 55 minutes ago

class_bore

Nick Hider RT @Channel4News: Neil Innes, the musician and comedian, has died aged 75. Here he is playing with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band at a festiva… 1 hour ago

kapn_krude

Kapn KRÜDE RT @kapn_krude: "Musical comedian Neil Innes has died, aged 75" https://t.co/1PsAildrRp Bummer.... Great band #BonzoDooDahDogBand 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75 [Video]Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75. The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday. Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News. It..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.