Church safety training gives peace of mind amid recent shootings

Over the weekend two religous ceremonies were attacked.

One at a church in texas....another at a hanukkah celebartion in new york, proving nothing is immune to violence.

Thank you for joining us, i'm matt templeman...renee has the night off.

In tonight's top story, kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy shows us how houses of worship here in the willammete valley are turning to are taking matters, and guns into their own hands.

(nats) a shooting at a texas church.... and a stabbing at a hannukkah celebration.... america's places of worship were once again the center of senseless violence.

At churches, mosques, and synoagogues... some members are now determined to defend themselves.

Congregations like new hope church in eugene have been training security guards to spot and deescelate potentional threats...and it's worked.

Eichhorn:" we have had events occur in the church where people in crisis have come in and we've been able to see them in the front end and stop that crisis from escelating."

In 2018, we interviewed tom eichhorn about his training program for congregations.

Since then he says then there has beeen an influx of churches around the willamette valley requesting his service.

Connor: "eichhorn says they have trained more than 2,000 people in their basic level of training and with the recent shooting in texas, he's expecting more phone calls."

Eichhorn: "i will go to those places of worship.

We have an awareness training we'll give all of them.

It teaches people what to look for, how to denote when someone is in crisis.

We get a lot of interest in that."

Through the training program, people engage in potential threats.

However, there are others, trained or not carrying weapons worried about their safety and the safety of others.

Eichhorn: "within each church in the willamette valley, there are people carrying weapons that are doing so legally."

The pastor of new hope church says eichhorn's work is leading to more people going to church and staying in church because they know it's safe.

"it's such a benefit to us and to this body at new hope eugene.

And we are just thankful for our team and we love our team."

In eugene connnor mccarthy kezi